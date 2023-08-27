After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Korey Lee and the Chicago White Sox take on the Oakland Athletics (who will hand the ball to Paul Blackburn) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Athletics.

Korey Lee Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Korey Lee At The Plate (2022)

  • Lee hit .160 with two doubles and a walk.
  • Lee had a hit in two of 11 games last year, with multiple hits in one of those games.
  • He did not go yard last year in the 11 games he appeared in.
  • Lee drove in a run in two of 11 games last season, with multiple RBIs once.
  • He did not score in any of the 11 games he played in last year.

Korey Lee Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
7 GP 4
.071 AVG .273
.133 OBP .273
.143 SLG .364
1 XBH 1
0 HR 0
1 RBI 3
4/1 K/BB 5/0
0 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Athletics had a collective 7.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 25th in the league.
  • The Athletics' 4.53 team ERA ranked 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Athletics pitchers combined to allow 195 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (fourth-most in baseball).
  • The Athletics are sending Blackburn (3-3) to make his 15th start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.00 ERA and 80 strikeouts through 78 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he threw six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • In 15 games this season, the 29-year-old has an ERA of 4.00, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .283 against him.
