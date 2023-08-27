Luis Robert vs. Athletics Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 7:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Luis Robert, with a slugging percentage of .395 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Oakland Athletics, with Paul Blackburn on the mound, August 27 at 2:10 PM ET.
He racked up two extra-base hits in his last game (2-for-4 with two doubles) against the Athletics.
Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Luis Robert At The Plate
- Robert leads Chicago with 125 hits, batting .265 this season with 67 extra-base hits.
- He ranks 59th in batting average, 94th in on base percentage, and sixth in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB.
- Robert has gotten a hit in 84 of 123 games this season (68.3%), including 32 multi-hit games (26.0%).
- He has gone deep in 32 games this season (26.0%), leaving the park in 6.6% of his chances at the plate.
- Robert has an RBI in 46 of 123 games this year, with multiple RBI in 16 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored a run in 62 games this season, with multiple runs 16 times.
Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|62
|.260
|AVG
|.270
|.318
|OBP
|.324
|.580
|SLG
|.532
|36
|XBH
|31
|17
|HR
|17
|34
|RBI
|35
|63/14
|K/BB
|85/14
|4
|SB
|12
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.73).
- Athletics pitchers combine to give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (180 total, 1.4 per game).
- Blackburn makes the start for the Athletics, his 15th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.00 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 78 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.00, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opponents are hitting .283 against him.
