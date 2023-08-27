The Chicago Cubs, including Nick Madrigal (.346 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Bailey Falter and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Pirates.

Nick Madrigal Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Bailey Falter

Bailey Falter TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Madrigal? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Nick Madrigal At The Plate

Madrigal has 13 doubles, a triple, two home runs and nine walks while batting .282.

Madrigal is batting .375 during his last games and is on a six-game hitting streak.

Madrigal has gotten a hit in 44 of 69 games this season (63.8%), including 15 multi-hit games (21.7%).

He has hit a long ball in two of 69 games played this season, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.

Madrigal has picked up an RBI in 17 games this season (24.6%), with two or more RBI in six of them (8.7%).

He has scored in 34.8% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 7.2%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nick Madrigal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 33 .284 AVG .279 .350 OBP .318 .394 SLG .365 7 XBH 9 2 HR 0 9 RBI 14 10/5 K/BB 9/4 4 SB 2

Pirates Pitching Rankings