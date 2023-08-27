Seiya Suzuki -- batting .378 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Bailey Falter on the mound, on August 27 at 1:35 PM ET.

In his previous game, he collected three RBI (going 2-for-5 with a double and a triple) against the Pirates.

Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

1:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Bailey Falter TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Seiya Suzuki At The Plate

Suzuki has 19 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs and 43 walks while hitting .266.

Suzuki will look to extend his nine-game hitting streak. He's batting .400 over the course of his last games.

Suzuki has had a hit in 70 of 105 games this season (66.7%), including multiple hits 27 times (25.7%).

He has hit a home run in 11.4% of his games in 2023 (12 of 105), and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.

Suzuki has had an RBI in 34 games this season (32.4%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (9.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 47 games this season (44.8%), including seven multi-run games (6.7%).

Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 58 .236 AVG .292 .313 OBP .357 .360 SLG .495 12 XBH 24 5 HR 8 22 RBI 25 46/19 K/BB 59/24 2 SB 3

Pirates Pitching Rankings