Sunday's game that pits the Chicago White Sox (51-79) against the Oakland Athletics (38-92) at Guaranteed Rate Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the White Sox, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. First pitch is at 2:10 PM on August 27.

The probable starters are Mike Clevinger (5-6) for the White Sox and Paul Blackburn (3-3) for the Athletics.

White Sox vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, August 27, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Sunday, August 27, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

White Sox vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is White Sox 5, Athletics 4.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Athletics

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

White Sox Performance Insights

The White Sox have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

The White Sox covered the spread in its most recent opportunity.

This season, the White Sox have won 21 out of the 39 games, or 53.8%, in which they've been favored.

Chicago is 15-10 this season when entering a game favored by -135 or more on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for the White Sox.

Chicago ranks 25th in the majors with 539 total runs scored this season.

The White Sox have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.84).

White Sox Schedule