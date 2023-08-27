Player prop bet options for Luis Robert, Brent Rooker and others are listed when the Chicago White Sox host the Oakland Athletics at Guaranteed Rate Field on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Athletics Game Info

When: Sunday, August 27, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Sunday, August 27, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Mike Clevinger Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Clevinger Stats

The White Sox will hand the ball to Mike Clevinger (5-6) for his 18th start of the season.

In 17 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in five of them.

Clevinger has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 17 appearances this season, he has finished six without allowing an earned run.

Clevinger Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Mariners Aug. 22 5.0 6 4 4 4 4 at Cubs Aug. 16 7.0 3 0 0 7 2 vs. Yankees Aug. 9 6.0 3 1 1 6 3 at Guardians Aug. 4 5.0 8 4 3 2 1 vs. Guardians Jul. 29 5.0 2 0 0 3 0

Luis Robert Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Robert Stats

Robert has 125 hits with 32 doubles, a triple, 34 home runs and 28 walks. He has driven in 69 runs with 16 stolen bases.

He has a .265/.321/.554 slash line so far this season.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Athletics Aug. 26 2-for-4 1 0 0 4 0 vs. Athletics Aug. 25 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Athletics Aug. 24 1-for-5 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Mariners Aug. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mariners Aug. 22 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

Andrew Benintendi Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Benintendi Stats

Andrew Benintendi has 126 hits with 28 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 44 walks. He has driven in 38 runs with 13 stolen bases.

He's slashing .276/.341/.374 on the season.

Benintendi Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Athletics Aug. 26 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Athletics Aug. 25 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Athletics Aug. 24 2-for-5 2 1 2 5 0 vs. Mariners Aug. 23 1-for-1 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Mariners Aug. 22 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0

MLB Props Today: Oakland Athletics

Brent Rooker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Rooker Stats

Rooker has 91 hits with 15 doubles, a triple, 22 home runs, 38 walks and 55 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He has a slash line of .247/.329/.473 so far this season.

Rooker hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .286 with a home run, a walk and two RBI.

Rooker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at White Sox Aug. 26 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at White Sox Aug. 25 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at White Sox Aug. 24 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Royals Aug. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals Aug. 22 2-for-4 1 0 1 2 0

Tony Kemp Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)

Kemp Stats

Tony Kemp has 13 doubles, three triples, four home runs, 37 walks and 24 RBI (68 total hits). He's also swiped 12 bases.

He has a .224/.318/.327 slash line so far this year.

Kemp Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at White Sox Aug. 26 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at White Sox Aug. 25 3-for-3 2 0 0 3 0 at White Sox Aug. 24 2-for-4 2 1 1 6 0 vs. Royals Aug. 23 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals Aug. 21 1-for-1 0 0 0 1 0

