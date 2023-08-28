The Chicago White Sox and Andrew Vaughn (.351 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Grayson Rodriguez and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Monday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Athletics.

Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez

Grayson Rodriguez TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Andrew Vaughn At The Plate

Vaughn has 24 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 31 walks while hitting .254.

Vaughn has gotten at least one hit in 68.3% of his games this year (82 of 120), with at least two hits 28 times (23.3%).

He has hit a long ball in 13.3% of his games this year, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.

In 36.7% of his games this year, Vaughn has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 40.0% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 3.3%.

Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 61 GP 59 .264 AVG .243 .329 OBP .302 .454 SLG .389 21 XBH 21 11 HR 5 34 RBI 31 42/15 K/BB 60/16 0 SB 0

Orioles Pitching Rankings