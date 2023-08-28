Christopher Morel vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 28
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Christopher Morel (.162 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 150 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Wade Miley and the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field, Monday at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Pirates.
Christopher Morel Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Brewers Starter: Wade Miley
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Discover More About This Game
Christopher Morel At The Plate
- Morel is hitting .246 with 14 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 28 walks.
- Morel has gotten a hit in 50 of 83 games this season (60.2%), with at least two hits on 17 occasions (20.5%).
- In 22.9% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 5.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Morel has had at least one RBI in 43.4% of his games this year (36 of 83), with two or more RBI 15 times (18.1%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- In 48.2% of his games this year (40 of 83), he has scored, and in eight of those games (9.6%) he has scored more than once.
Christopher Morel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|41
|.245
|AVG
|.247
|.293
|OBP
|.331
|.477
|SLG
|.500
|16
|XBH
|18
|9
|HR
|10
|36
|RBI
|23
|58/11
|K/BB
|53/17
|3
|SB
|1
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Brewers have the 10th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.01).
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (166 total, 1.3 per game).
- Miley (6-3) gets the starting nod for the Brewers in his 18th start of the season. He has a 3.18 ERA in 87 2/3 innings pitched, with 59 strikeouts.
- The lefty's last time out was on Wednesday against the Minnesota Twins, when he went five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 36-year-old has amassed a 3.18 ERA and 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 17 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .235 to opposing hitters.
