The Chicago Cubs, including Cody Bellinger (.273 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 95 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Wade Miley and the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field, Monday at 8:05 PM ET.

He racked up two extra-base hits in his last game (3-for-5 with two doubles and five RBI) against the Pirates.

Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023

Monday, August 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Wade Miley

Wade Miley TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Cody Bellinger? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Cody Bellinger At The Plate

Bellinger leads Chicago in OBP (.368) and total hits (121) this season.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks fifth, his on-base percentage ranks 17th, and he is seventh in the league in slugging.

Bellinger has gotten a hit in 74 of 99 games this year (74.7%), with more than one hit on 35 occasions (35.4%).

In 18.2% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 4.8% of his trips to the plate.

In 46.5% of his games this season, Bellinger has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 16.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 56 games this season (56.6%), including multiple runs in 19 games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 49 .326 AVG .316 .373 OBP .362 .583 SLG .511 26 XBH 18 11 HR 9 38 RBI 37 31/15 K/BB 32/15 11 SB 7

Brewers Pitching Rankings