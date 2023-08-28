Monday's contest that pits the Chicago Cubs (69-61) against the Milwaukee Brewers (73-57) at Wrigley Field has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Cubs. Game time is at 8:05 PM ET on August 28.

The Cubs will give the ball to Jameson Taillon (7-8, 5.60 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Brewers will turn to Wade Miley (6-3, 3.18 ERA).

Cubs vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, August 28, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Monday, August 28, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MARQ

Cubs vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Cubs 5, Brewers 4.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Brewers

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Cubs Performance Insights

In nine games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Cubs have a record of 6-3.

In its last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Cubs' last 10 games.

The Cubs have been favorites in 66 games this season and won 39 (59.1%) of those contests.

This season Chicago has won 30 of its 46 games, or 65.2%, when favored by at least -125 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for the Cubs.

Chicago is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking fifth with 662 total runs this season.

The Cubs have a 4.22 team ERA that ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Cubs Schedule