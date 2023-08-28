Seiya Suzuki and Carlos Santana will look to continue their recent offensive production when the Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers square off at Wrigley Field on Monday, at 8:05 PM ET.

Cubs vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, August 28, 2023

Monday, August 28, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs average 1.2 home runs per game to rank 15th in baseball with 156 total home runs.

Chicago ranks 13th in baseball with a .418 slugging percentage.

The Cubs have the 11th-ranked batting average in the majors (.254).

Chicago is the fifth-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 5.1 runs per game (662 total).

The Cubs rank sixth in MLB with a .330 on-base percentage.

The Cubs strike out 8.8 times per game, the No. 18 mark in the majors.

The pitching staff for Chicago has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.

Chicago has a 4.22 team ERA that ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Cubs have the 14th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.279).

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cubs are sending Jameson Taillon (7-8) out to make his 24th start of the season. He is 7-8 with a 5.60 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 115 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the right-hander went 5 2/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers, giving up four earned runs while surrendering four hits.

Taillon heads into the matchup with five quality starts under his belt this season.

Taillon will try to pitch five or more innings for his third straight start. He's averaging five frames per outing.

In two of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 8/23/2023 Tigers W 6-4 Away Jameson Taillon Tarik Skubal 8/24/2023 Pirates W 5-4 Away Justin Steele Rob Zastryzny 8/25/2023 Pirates L 2-1 Away Kyle Hendricks Mitch Keller 8/26/2023 Pirates W 10-6 Away Jordan Wicks Colin Selby 8/27/2023 Pirates W 10-1 Away Javier Assad Bailey Falter 8/28/2023 Brewers - Home Jameson Taillon Wade Miley 8/29/2023 Brewers - Home Justin Steele Corbin Burnes 8/30/2023 Brewers - Home Kyle Hendricks Brandon Woodruff 9/1/2023 Reds - Away Javier Assad Brett Kennedy 9/1/2023 Reds - Away - - 9/2/2023 Reds - Away Javier Assad Graham Ashcraft

