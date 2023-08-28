The Milwaukee Brewers (73-57) will aim to keep an eight-game win streak going when they visit the Chicago Cubs (69-61) at 8:05 PM ET on Monday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cubs will send Jameson Taillon (7-8) to the mound, while Wade Miley (6-3) will take the ball for the Brewers.

Cubs vs. Brewers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, August 28, 2023

Monday, August 28, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Taillon - CHC (7-8, 5.60 ERA) vs Miley - MIL (6-3, 3.18 ERA)

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jameson Taillon

The Cubs' Taillon (7-8) will make his 24th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs in 5 2/3 innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Detroit Tigers.

The 31-year-old has pitched in 23 games this season with a 5.60 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .270.

He has five quality starts in 23 chances this season.

Taillon has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 23 chances this season.

Jameson Taillon vs. Brewers

The Brewers rank 25th in MLB with a .236 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 27th in the league (.381) and 136 home runs.

The Brewers have gone 7-for-17 with a double, a triple and three RBI in one game against the right-hander this season.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Wade Miley

Miley (6-3) gets the starting nod for the Brewers in his 18th start of the season. He has a 3.18 ERA in 87 2/3 innings pitched, with 59 strikeouts.

The lefty's most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Minnesota Twins, when he went five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.

The 36-year-old has put together a 3.18 ERA and 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings over 17 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .235 to opposing batters.

Miley has collected seven quality starts this year.

Miley will try to extend a four-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.1 frames per appearance).

He has held his opponents without an earned run in five of his 17 appearances this season.

Wade Miley vs. Cubs

He will face off against a Cubs offense that ranks 12th in the league with 1122 total hits (on a .254 batting average). The team also slugs a collective .418 (13th in the league) with 156 total home runs (15th in MLB play).

Miley has pitched five innings, giving up four earned runs on nine hits while striking out four against the Cubs this season.

