Eloy Jiménez vs. Orioles Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 28
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Eloy Jimenez (batting .206 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago White Sox face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Grayson Rodriguez. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Athletics.
Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Explore More About This Game
Eloy Jiménez At The Plate
- Jimenez is hitting .272 with 15 doubles, 15 home runs and 25 walks.
- Jimenez has reached base via a hit in 66 games this season (of 91 played), and had multiple hits in 22 of those games.
- In 16.5% of his games this year, he has homered, and 4% of his trips to the plate.
- In 40.7% of his games this year, Jimenez has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 35 of 91 games (38.5%), including multiple runs twice.
Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|41
|.293
|AVG
|.247
|.340
|OBP
|.295
|.440
|SLG
|.455
|14
|XBH
|16
|7
|HR
|8
|29
|RBI
|24
|40/14
|K/BB
|37/11
|0
|SB
|0
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Orioles pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB.
- The Orioles' 4.03 team ERA ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to surrender 144 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
- The Orioles will send Rodriguez (3-3) out for his 18th start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 5.38 ERA and 91 strikeouts through 87 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Tuesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the righty tossed six innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- In 17 games this season, the 23-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.38, with 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .265 against him.
