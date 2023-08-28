Gavin Sheets vs. Orioles Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 28
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 1-for-2 with an RBI in his most recent game, Gavin Sheets and the Chicago White Sox take on the Baltimore Orioles (who will hand the ball to Grayson Rodriguez) at 7:05 PM ET on Monday.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Athletics.
Gavin Sheets Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Gavin Sheets At The Plate
- Sheets has seven doubles, nine home runs and 23 walks while hitting .216.
- Sheets has picked up a hit in 43 of 90 games this season, with multiple hits seven times.
- He has homered in 10.0% of his games in 2023, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.
- In 21.1% of his games this season, Sheets has driven in at least one run. In seven of those games (7.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 20 games this year (22.2%), but has had no multi-run games.
Gavin Sheets Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|45
|.186
|AVG
|.244
|.266
|OBP
|.306
|.274
|SLG
|.439
|4
|XBH
|12
|3
|HR
|6
|14
|RBI
|17
|28/13
|K/BB
|23/10
|0
|SB
|0
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.1 K/9, the eighth-best in MLB.
- The Orioles' 4.03 team ERA ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Orioles surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (144 total, 1.1 per game).
- Rodriguez makes the start for the Orioles, his 18th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 5.38 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 87 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Tuesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the right-hander went six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 23-year-old has put up a 5.38 ERA and 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 17 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .265 to opposing hitters.
