Jeimer Candelario vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 28
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Jeimer Candelario -- with an on-base percentage of .250 in his past 10 games, 97 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Wade Miley on the mound, on August 28 at 8:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he collected three RBI (going 1-for-5 with a home run) against the Pirates.
Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Wade Miley
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Jeimer Candelario At The Plate
- Candelario is batting .267 with 37 doubles, three triples, 19 home runs and 45 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 51st in batting average, 36th in on-base percentage, and 24th in slugging.
- In 78 of 122 games this year (63.9%) Candelario has had a hit, and in 30 of those games he had more than one (24.6%).
- Looking at the 122 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 19 of them (15.6%), and in 3.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Candelario has picked up an RBI in 41 games this year (33.6%), with two or more RBI in 18 of them (14.8%).
- He has scored a run in 54 games this year, with multiple runs 14 times.
Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|62
|GP
|12
|.272
|AVG
|.217
|.363
|OBP
|.245
|.487
|SLG
|.413
|32
|XBH
|5
|7
|HR
|2
|28
|RBI
|8
|51/25
|K/BB
|11/2
|3
|SB
|0
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Brewers' 4.01 team ERA ranks 10th among all league pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to surrender 166 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in baseball).
- Miley (6-3) takes the mound for the Brewers in his 18th start of the season. He's put together a 3.18 ERA in 87 2/3 innings pitched, with 59 strikeouts.
- The left-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Minnesota Twins, when he tossed five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In 17 games this season, the 36-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.18, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .235 against him.
