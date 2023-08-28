Lenyn Sosa vs. Orioles Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 28
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lenyn Sosa -- hitting .273 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Grayson Rodriguez on the mound, on August 28 at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Athletics.
Lenyn Sosa Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Explore More About This Game
Lenyn Sosa At The Plate
- Sosa is hitting .178 with three doubles, four home runs and a walk.
- Sosa enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .313 with two homers.
- Sosa has had a hit in 15 of 31 games this season (48.4%), including multiple hits three times (9.7%).
- In 12.9% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate.
- In 22.6% of his games this season, Sosa has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in seven games this year (22.6%), but has had no multi-run games.
Lenyn Sosa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|14
|.194
|AVG
|.154
|.194
|OBP
|.175
|.323
|SLG
|.333
|4
|XBH
|3
|2
|HR
|2
|4
|RBI
|7
|16/0
|K/BB
|8/1
|0
|SB
|0
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Orioles pitching staff ranks eighth in the league.
- The Orioles have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.03).
- Orioles pitchers combine to surrender 144 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
- Rodriguez gets the start for the Orioles, his 18th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 5.38 ERA and 91 strikeouts through 87 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he tossed six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- The 23-year-old has an ERA of 5.38, with 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opponents are hitting .265 against him.
