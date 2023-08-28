Nick Madrigal vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 28
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Nick Madrigal -- with a slugging percentage of .536 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Wade Miley on the hill, on August 28 at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Pirates.
Nick Madrigal Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Brewers Starter: Wade Miley
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Explore More About This Game
Nick Madrigal At The Plate
- Madrigal is hitting .279 with 13 doubles, a triple, two home runs and nine walks.
- In 62.9% of his 70 games this season, Madrigal has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 15 multi-hit games.
- He has homered in two of 70 games played this season, and in 0.8% of his plate appearances.
- Madrigal has picked up an RBI in 24.3% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 8.6% of his games.
- He has scored in 24 games this year (34.3%), including multiple runs in five games.
Nick Madrigal Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|34
|.284
|AVG
|.274
|.350
|OBP
|.313
|.394
|SLG
|.358
|7
|XBH
|9
|2
|HR
|0
|9
|RBI
|14
|10/5
|K/BB
|10/4
|4
|SB
|2
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Brewers have the 10th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.01).
- The Brewers rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (166 total, 1.3 per game).
- Miley (6-3) takes the mound for the Brewers in his 18th start of the season. He's put together a 3.18 ERA in 87 2/3 innings pitched, with 59 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Minnesota Twins, when the lefty tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 36-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.18, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opponents are hitting .235 against him.
