Seiya Suzuki vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 28
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Seiya Suzuki and his .476 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (134 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Milwaukee Brewers and Wade Miley on August 28 at 8:05 PM ET.
In his previous game, he racked up two extra-base hits (2-for-3 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Pirates.
Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Brewers Starter: Wade Miley
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Seiya Suzuki At The Plate
- Suzuki is hitting .270 with 21 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs and 45 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 45th, his on-base percentage ranks 42nd, and he is 66th in the league in slugging.
- Suzuki enters this game on a 10-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .400.
- Suzuki has gotten at least one hit in 67.0% of his games this year (71 of 106), with at least two hits 28 times (26.4%).
- He has homered in 11.3% of his games in 2023 (12 of 106), and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.
- In 33.0% of his games this year, Suzuki has picked up at least one RBI. In 10 of those games (9.4%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 48 games this season (45.3%), including eight multi-run games (7.5%).
Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|59
|.236
|AVG
|.297
|.313
|OBP
|.365
|.360
|SLG
|.507
|12
|XBH
|26
|5
|HR
|8
|22
|RBI
|26
|46/19
|K/BB
|59/26
|2
|SB
|3
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
- The Brewers have a 4.01 team ERA that ranks 10th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Brewers rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (166 total, 1.3 per game).
- Miley (6-3 with a 3.18 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 87 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Brewers, his 18th of the season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Minnesota Twins, when he threw five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 36-year-old has put together a 3.18 ERA and 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings across 17 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .235 to opposing hitters.
