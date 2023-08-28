How to Watch the White Sox vs. Orioles Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 28
The Chicago White Sox will look to Andrew Benintendi for continued offensive production when they hit the field against Anthony Santander and the Baltimore Orioles on Monday, in the first game of a three-game series at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
White Sox vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, August 28, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Location: Baltimore, Maryland
- Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The White Sox's 145 home runs rank 19th in Major League Baseball.
- Fueled by 373 extra-base hits, Chicago ranks 24th in MLB with a .391 slugging percentage this season.
- The White Sox rank 21st in MLB with a .240 team batting average.
- Chicago has scored 545 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The White Sox have an OBP of just .296 this season, which ranks last in MLB.
- The White Sox rank 20th in strikeouts per game (8.9) among MLB offenses.
- Chicago strikes out 9.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, second-best in MLB.
- Chicago pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.81 ERA this year, which ranks 26th in MLB.
- The White Sox have a combined WHIP of 1.405 as a pitching staff, which ranks 24th in MLB.
White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- Michael Kopech (5-11) will take to the mound for the White Sox and make his 25th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw four scoreless innings against the Seattle Mariners while allowing one hit.
- He has started 24 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in five of them.
- In 24 starts this season, Kopech has lasted five or more innings 14 times, with an average of five innings per appearance.
- He has four appearances with no earned runs allowed in 24 chances this season.
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|White Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/23/2023
|Mariners
|W 5-4
|Home
|Michael Kopech
|George Kirby
|8/24/2023
|Athletics
|L 8-5
|Home
|Jesse Scholtens
|Ken Waldichuk
|8/25/2023
|Athletics
|L 12-4
|Home
|Dylan Cease
|Zach Neal
|8/26/2023
|Athletics
|W 6-2
|Home
|Touki Toussaint
|JP Sears
|8/27/2023
|Athletics
|W 6-1
|Home
|Mike Clevinger
|Paul Blackburn
|8/28/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Michael Kopech
|Grayson Rodriguez
|8/29/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Jesse Scholtens
|Dean Kremer
|8/30/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Dylan Cease
|Kyle Gibson
|9/1/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Touki Toussaint
|Alex Faedo
|9/2/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Mike Clevinger
|Reese Olson
|9/3/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Michael Kopech
|Tarik Skubal
