In the series opener on Monday, August 28, Grayson Rodriguez will toe the rubber for the Baltimore Orioles (81-49) as they square off against the Chicago White Sox (52-79), who will counter with Michael Kopech. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:05 PM ET at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

The Orioles are -250 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the White Sox (+195). The over/under is 9 runs for this contest (with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under).

White Sox vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, August 28, 2023

Monday, August 28, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Probable Pitchers: Rodriguez - BAL (3-3, 5.38 ERA) vs Kopech - CHW (5-11, 4.95 ERA)

White Sox vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

White Sox vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

The Orioles have won 42, or 71.2%, of the 59 games they've played as favorites this season.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -250 or shorter, the Orioles have a 2-1 record (winning 66.7% of their games).

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for Baltimore.

The Orioles were the moneyline favorite in seven of their last 10 games, and they finished 5-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Baltimore and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The White Sox have been underdogs in 86 games this season and have come away with the win 29 times (33.7%) in those contests.

This year, the White Sox have won two of four games when listed as at least +195 or worse on the moneyline.

The White Sox have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

White Sox vs. Orioles Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Luis Robert 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+170) Andrew Benintendi 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+1000) 0.5 (+220) Tim Anderson 1.5 (+155) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+1100) 0.5 (+270) Eloy Jiménez 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+150) Andrew Vaughn 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+200)

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 20th 3rd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.