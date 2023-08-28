On Monday, Yan Gomes (.303 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Chicago Cubs face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Wade Miley. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5 with an RBI) against the Pirates.

Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023

Monday, August 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Wade Miley

Wade Miley TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Yan Gomes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Yan Gomes At The Plate

Gomes is batting .268 with 15 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 15 walks.

Gomes has reached base via a hit in 56 games this season (of 89 played), and had multiple hits in 18 of those games.

He has gone deep in 9.0% of his games in 2023 (eight of 89), and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.

Gomes has picked up an RBI in 38.2% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 11.2% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.

In 31 of 89 games this season, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 47 .273 AVG .265 .312 OBP .310 .427 SLG .419 12 XBH 14 4 HR 5 22 RBI 24 32/8 K/BB 35/7 0 SB 1

Brewers Pitching Rankings