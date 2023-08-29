Christopher Morel vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 29
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Christopher Morel (.162 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 150 points below season-long percentage) and the Chicago Cubs play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Corbin Burnes. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Pirates.
Christopher Morel Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Christopher Morel At The Plate
- Morel is hitting .246 with 14 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 28 walks.
- Morel has had a hit in 50 of 83 games this season (60.2%), including multiple hits 17 times (20.5%).
- He has hit a long ball in 19 games this year (22.9%), homering in 5.7% of his chances at the plate.
- Morel has had at least one RBI in 43.4% of his games this year (36 of 83), with two or more RBI 15 times (18.1%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 48.2% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 9.6%.
Christopher Morel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|41
|.245
|AVG
|.247
|.293
|OBP
|.331
|.477
|SLG
|.500
|16
|XBH
|18
|9
|HR
|10
|36
|RBI
|23
|58/11
|K/BB
|53/17
|3
|SB
|1
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 15th in the league.
- The Brewers' 4.00 team ERA ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to surrender 168 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
- Burnes (9-6 with a 3.65 ERA and 160 strikeouts in 158 2/3 innings pitched) goes for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Brewers, his 27th of the season.
- The right-hander's last time out came on Wednesday against the Minnesota Twins, when he tossed six innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old's 3.65 ERA ranks 24th, 1.076 WHIP ranks ninth, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 25th.
