Cody Bellinger -- with an on-base percentage of .302 in his past 10 games, 64 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Corbin Burnes on the hill, on August 29 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Brewers.

Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes

Corbin Burnes TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Cody Bellinger At The Plate

Bellinger has 122 hits and an OBP of .366, both of which rank first among Chicago hitters this season.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks fifth, his on-base percentage ranks 18th, and he is seventh in the league in slugging.

Bellinger has gotten a hit in 75 of 100 games this season (75%), including 35 multi-hit games (35%).

In 18 games this year, he has hit a home run (18%, and 4.7% of his trips to the plate).

Bellinger has driven in a run in 46 games this year (46%), including 16 games with more than one RBI (16%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 56 of 100 games this year, and more than once 19 times.

Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 49 .325 AVG .316 .371 OBP .362 .576 SLG .511 26 XBH 18 11 HR 9 38 RBI 37 32/15 K/BB 32/15 11 SB 7

Brewers Pitching Rankings