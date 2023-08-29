Tuesday's contest between the Chicago Cubs (69-62) and the Milwaukee Brewers (74-57) at Wrigley Field should be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Cubs coming out on top. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET on August 29.

The Cubs will give the nod to Justin Steele (14-3, 3.20 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 15 on the season, and the Brewers will counter with Corbin Burnes (9-6, 3.65 ERA).

Cubs vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: TBS

Cubs vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Cubs 5, Brewers 4.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Brewers

Total Prediction: Over 7 runs

Cubs Performance Insights

In nine games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Cubs have a record of 6-3.

When it comes to hitting the over, Chicago and its opponents are 7-3-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Cubs have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Cubs have entered the game as favorites 67 times this season and won 39, or 58.2%, of those games.

This season Chicago has won 25 of its 37 games, or 67.6%, when favored by at least -135 on the moneyline.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for the Cubs.

Chicago is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking sixth with 664 total runs this season.

The Cubs have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.23).

Cubs Schedule