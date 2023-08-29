How to Watch the Cubs vs. Brewers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 29
The Milwaukee Brewers and William Contreras take the field at Wrigley Field against Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Cubs vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Time: 8:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: TBS
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Read More About This Game
|Cubs Injury Report
|Cubs vs Brewers Betting Trends & Stats
|Cubs vs Brewers Pitching Matchup
|Cubs vs Brewers Player Props
Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cubs are 14th in MLB action with 158 total home runs.
- Chicago's .417 slugging percentage is 14th in MLB.
- The Cubs have the 14th-ranked batting average in the league (.253).
- Chicago is the sixth-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 5.1 runs per game (664 total).
- The Cubs rank seventh in baseball with a .329 on-base percentage.
- The Cubs strike out 8.8 times per game to rank 19th in baseball.
- Chicago's pitching staff is 21st in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Chicago has a 4.23 team ERA that ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cubs have the 15th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.279).
Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher
- Justin Steele gets the start for the Cubs, his 25th of the season. He is 14-3 with a 3.20 ERA and 133 strikeouts in 138 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Thursday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the left-hander tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Steele is trying to secure his third quality start in a row in this game.
- Steele is aiming for his 13th straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.8 innings per appearance on the hill.
- He has had five appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cubs Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/24/2023
|Pirates
|W 5-4
|Away
|Justin Steele
|Rob Zastryzny
|8/25/2023
|Pirates
|L 2-1
|Away
|Kyle Hendricks
|Mitch Keller
|8/26/2023
|Pirates
|W 10-6
|Away
|Jordan Wicks
|Colin Selby
|8/27/2023
|Pirates
|W 10-1
|Away
|Javier Assad
|Bailey Falter
|8/28/2023
|Brewers
|L 6-2
|Home
|Jameson Taillon
|Wade Miley
|8/29/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Justin Steele
|Corbin Burnes
|8/30/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Kyle Hendricks
|Brandon Woodruff
|9/1/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Javier Assad
|Brett Kennedy
|9/1/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|-
|-
|9/2/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Javier Assad
|Graham Ashcraft
|9/3/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Jameson Taillon
|Andrew Abbott
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.