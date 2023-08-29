Jeimer Candelario vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 29
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Jeimer Candelario (.162 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Brewers.
Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jeimer Candelario? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Jeimer Candelario At The Plate
- Candelario has 37 doubles, three triples, 19 home runs and 45 walks while batting .265.
- Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 57th in batting average, 38th in on-base percentage, and 26th in slugging.
- Candelario has gotten a hit in 78 of 123 games this year (63.4%), including 30 multi-hit games (24.4%).
- He has hit a long ball in 15.4% of his games in 2023, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Candelario has driven in a run in 41 games this year (33.3%), including 18 games with more than one RBI (14.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 54 games this season (43.9%), including multiple runs in 14 games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|48
|.245
|AVG
|.272
|.333
|OBP
|.351
|.452
|SLG
|.511
|26
|XBH
|22
|6
|HR
|10
|24
|RBI
|29
|43/18
|K/BB
|45/18
|1
|SB
|5
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 15th in the league.
- The Brewers have a 4.00 team ERA that ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (168 total, 1.3 per game).
- Burnes tries for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Brewers, his 27th of the season. He is 9-6 with a 3.65 ERA and 160 strikeouts in 158 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday against the Minnesota Twins, the righty threw six innings, allowing six earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old's 3.65 ERA ranks 24th, 1.076 WHIP ranks ninth, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 25th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.