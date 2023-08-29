Korey Lee vs. Orioles Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 29
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Korey Lee (on the back of going 0-for-2) and the Chicago White Sox play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Dean Kremer. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Orioles.
Korey Lee Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Discover More About This Game
Korey Lee At The Plate (2022)
- Lee hit .160 with two doubles and a walk.
- Lee got a hit in two of 11 games last year, with multiple hits in one of those games.
- He did not hit a home run last year in the 11 games he appeared in.
- Lee drove in a run in two of 11 games last season, with multiple RBIs once.
- He did not score in any of the 11 games he played in last year.
Korey Lee Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|4
|.071
|AVG
|.273
|.133
|OBP
|.273
|.143
|SLG
|.364
|1
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|3
|4/1
|K/BB
|5/0
|0
|SB
|0
Orioles Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Orioles pitching staff ranked 25th in MLB last season with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles' 3.97 team ERA ranked 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combined to give up 171 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (14th in baseball).
- The Orioles will send Kremer (12-5) to make his 27th start of the season. He is 12-5 with a 4.31 ERA and 129 strikeouts through 144 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance was on Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he threw six scoreless innings while giving up five hits.
- The 27-year-old's 4.31 ERA ranks 41st, 1.292 WHIP ranks 39th, and 8.1 K/9 ranks 38th among qualifying pitchers this season.
