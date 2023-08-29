Luis Robert -- .211 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Baltimore Orioles, with Dean Kremer on the mound, on August 29 at 7:05 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) in his most recent game against the Orioles.

Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer

Dean Kremer TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Robert? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Luis Robert At The Plate

Robert leads Chicago with 127 hits, batting .268 this season with 68 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 48th in batting average, 94th in on-base percentage, and sixth in slugging.

Robert has had a hit in 85 of 124 games this year (68.5%), including multiple hits 33 times (26.6%).

In 25.8% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 6.6% of his trips to the dish.

Robert has driven in a run in 46 games this year (37.1%), including 16 games with more than one RBI (12.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 62 of 124 games this year, and more than once 16 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 63 .260 AVG .275 .318 OBP .327 .580 SLG .537 36 XBH 32 17 HR 17 34 RBI 35 63/14 K/BB 86/14 4 SB 12

Orioles Pitching Rankings