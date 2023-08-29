Luis Robert vs. Orioles Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 29
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Luis Robert -- .211 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Baltimore Orioles, with Dean Kremer on the mound, on August 29 at 7:05 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) in his most recent game against the Orioles.
Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Luis Robert At The Plate
- Robert leads Chicago with 127 hits, batting .268 this season with 68 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 48th in batting average, 94th in on-base percentage, and sixth in slugging.
- Robert has had a hit in 85 of 124 games this year (68.5%), including multiple hits 33 times (26.6%).
- In 25.8% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 6.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Robert has driven in a run in 46 games this year (37.1%), including 16 games with more than one RBI (12.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 62 of 124 games this year, and more than once 16 times.
Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|63
|.260
|AVG
|.275
|.318
|OBP
|.327
|.580
|SLG
|.537
|36
|XBH
|32
|17
|HR
|17
|34
|RBI
|35
|63/14
|K/BB
|86/14
|4
|SB
|12
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff ranks eighth in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.00).
- Orioles pitchers combine to surrender 144 home runs (1.1 per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
- Kremer gets the start for the Orioles, his 27th of the season. He is 12-5 with a 4.31 ERA and 129 strikeouts in 144 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he went six scoreless innings while allowing five hits.
- The 27-year-old's 4.31 ERA ranks 41st, 1.292 WHIP ranks 39th, and 8.1 K/9 ranks 38th among qualifying pitchers this season.
