The Chicago Cubs, including Seiya Suzuki (.429 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 90 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Brewers.

Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Corbin Burnes TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Explore More About This Game

Seiya Suzuki At The Plate

Suzuki has 21 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs and 45 walks while batting .267.

He ranks 53rd in batting average, 46th in on base percentage, and 71st in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB action.

Suzuki has had a hit in 71 of 107 games this year (66.4%), including multiple hits 28 times (26.2%).

Looking at the 107 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 12 of them (11.2%), and in 2.9% of his trips to the plate.

Suzuki has picked up an RBI in 32.7% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 9.3% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in three contests.

He has scored in 44.9% of his games this year (48 of 107), with two or more runs eight times (7.5%).

Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 59 .231 AVG .297 .307 OBP .365 .352 SLG .507 12 XBH 26 5 HR 8 22 RBI 26 47/19 K/BB 59/26 2 SB 3

Brewers Pitching Rankings