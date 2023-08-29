Adley Rutschman will lead the charge for the Baltimore Orioles (82-49) on Tuesday, August 29, when they clash with Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox (52-80) at Oriole Park at Camden Yards at 7:05 PM ET.

The White Sox have been listed as +180 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favored Orioles (-225). The total is 9 runs for the game (with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds to go under).

White Sox vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Probable Pitchers: Dean Kremer - BAL (12-5, 4.31 ERA) vs Jesse Scholtens - CHW (1-6, 4.15 ERA)

White Sox vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

White Sox vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Orioles have won 43 out of the 60 games, or 71.7%, in which they've been favored.

The Orioles have a 4-1 record (winning 80% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -225 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for Baltimore.

The Orioles have a 6-2 record across the eight games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Baltimore combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total five times.

The White Sox have won in 29, or 33.3%, of the 87 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The White Sox have a win-loss record of 3-3 when favored by +180 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The White Sox have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

White Sox vs. Orioles Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Luis Robert 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+155) Andrew Vaughn 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+210) Andrew Benintendi 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+220) Tim Anderson 1.5 (+155) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+1050) 0.5 (+270) Eloy Jiménez 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+155)

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 20th 3rd

