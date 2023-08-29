Player prop bet odds for Adley Rutschman, Luis Robert and others are available when the Baltimore Orioles host the Chicago White Sox at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Tuesday (first pitch at 7:05 PM ET).

White Sox vs. Orioles Game Info

When: Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland How to Watch on TV: MASN2

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Robert Stats

Robert has collected 127 hits with 33 doubles, a triple, 34 home runs and 28 walks. He has driven in 69 runs with 16 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .268/.323/.557 on the year.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Orioles Aug. 28 2-for-3 0 0 0 3 0 vs. Athletics Aug. 26 2-for-4 1 0 0 4 0 vs. Athletics Aug. 25 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Athletics Aug. 24 1-for-5 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Mariners Aug. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Benintendi Stats

Andrew Benintendi has 128 hits with 28 doubles, a triple, five home runs, 44 walks and 38 RBI. He's also stolen 13 bases.

He's slashing .275/.339/.371 so far this season.

Benintendi Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Orioles Aug. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Athletics Aug. 27 2-for-5 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Athletics Aug. 26 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Athletics Aug. 25 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Athletics Aug. 24 2-for-5 2 1 2 5 0

MLB Props Today: Baltimore Orioles

Dean Kremer Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Kremer Stats

The Orioles' Dean Kremer (12-5) will make his 27th start of the season.

He's going for his fourth straight quality start.

Kremer has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 26 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this year, the 27-year-old ranks 41st in ERA (4.31), 39th in WHIP (1.292), and 38th in K/9 (8.1).

Kremer Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Blue Jays Aug. 23 6.0 5 0 0 5 0 at Padres Aug. 16 6.0 5 3 3 4 2 vs. Astros Aug. 10 7.0 6 2 2 5 2 vs. Mets Aug. 4 5.1 2 2 2 4 4 vs. Yankees Jul. 30 4.0 7 3 3 7 2

Adley Rutschman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Rutschman Stats

Rutschman has recorded 133 hits with 22 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 71 walks. He has driven in 61 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashed .273/.365/.421 so far this year.

Rutschman hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .286 with .

Rutschman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. White Sox Aug. 28 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Rockies Aug. 27 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Rockies Aug. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies Aug. 25 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Blue Jays Aug. 24 3-for-4 1 0 0 3 0

Anthony Santander Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Santander Stats

Anthony Santander has 30 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs, 48 walks and 73 RBI (119 total hits). He's also stolen three bases.

He's slashed .254/.326/.483 so far this year.

Santander takes a seven-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last 10 games he is batting .324 with a double, four home runs, a walk and nine RBI.

Santander Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. White Sox Aug. 28 2-for-4 2 1 3 5 0 vs. Rockies Aug. 27 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Rockies Aug. 26 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Rockies Aug. 25 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Blue Jays Aug. 24 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0

