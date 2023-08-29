Yan Gomes vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 29
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Yan Gomes -- with a slugging percentage of .294 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Corbin Burnes on the hill, on August 29 at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Brewers.
Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Yan Gomes At The Plate
- Gomes has 15 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 16 walks while batting .266.
- Gomes has gotten a hit in 56 of 90 games this year (62.2%), with at least two hits on 18 occasions (20%).
- He has hit a home run in 8.9% of his games in 2023 (eight of 90), and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Gomes has had an RBI in 34 games this season (37.8%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (11.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 31 of 90 games this season, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.
Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|47
|.267
|AVG
|.265
|.311
|OBP
|.310
|.418
|SLG
|.419
|12
|XBH
|14
|4
|HR
|5
|22
|RBI
|24
|32/9
|K/BB
|35/7
|0
|SB
|1
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Brewers have the 10th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.00).
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (168 total, 1.3 per game).
- Burnes goes for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Brewers, his 27th of the season. He is 9-6 with a 3.65 ERA and 160 strikeouts in 158 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Wednesday against the Minnesota Twins, when the right-hander went six innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- This season, the 28-year-old ranks 24th in ERA (3.65), ninth in WHIP (1.076), and 25th in K/9 (9.1) among qualifying pitchers.
