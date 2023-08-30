The Chicago Cubs, including Christopher Morel (.143 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff and the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field, Wednesday at 2:20 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Brewers.

Christopher Morel Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Brewers Starter: Brandon Woodruff

Brandon Woodruff TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Christopher Morel At The Plate

Morel is hitting .247 with 14 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 28 walks.

Morel has picked up a hit in 51 of 84 games this year, with multiple hits 17 times.

He has homered in 22.6% of his games in 2023, and 5.6% of his trips to the dish.

Morel has an RBI in 36 of 84 games this season, with multiple RBI in 15 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 47.6% of his games this year (40 of 84), with two or more runs eight times (9.5%).

Christopher Morel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 41 .247 AVG .247 .293 OBP .331 .474 SLG .500 16 XBH 18 9 HR 10 36 RBI 23 60/11 K/BB 53/17 3 SB 1

Brewers Pitching Rankings