Wednesday's game between the Chicago Cubs (70-62) and Milwaukee Brewers (74-58) squaring off at Wrigley Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Cubs, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 2:20 PM ET on August 30.

The Brewers will call on Brandon Woodruff (3-1) against the Cubs and Kyle Hendricks (5-7).

Cubs vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MARQ

MARQ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cubs vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Cubs 5, Brewers 4.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Cubs Performance Insights

In their last 10 contests, the Cubs were underdogs just once and were winners in that contest.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Chicago and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Cubs' past 10 contests.

The Cubs have been chosen as underdogs in 58 games this year and have walked away with the win 26 times (44.8%) in those games.

Chicago has a mark of 22-25 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by -105 or worse on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cubs have a 51.2% chance of pulling out a win.

Chicago is the sixth-highest scoring team in the majors, averaging five runs per game (665 total).

Cubs pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.19 ERA this year, which ranks 15th in MLB.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cubs Schedule