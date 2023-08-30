The Milwaukee Brewers (74-58) and the Chicago Cubs (70-62) will match up on Wednesday, August 30 at Wrigley Field, with Brandon Woodruff starting for the Brewers and Kyle Hendricks taking the mound for the Cubs. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:20 PM ET.

The Brewers have been listed as -115 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Cubs (-105). The over/under for the matchup is set at 7 runs.

Cubs vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Woodruff - MIL (3-1, 2.65 ERA) vs Hendricks - CHC (5-7, 3.97 ERA)

Cubs vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Cubs vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

The Brewers have been favorites in 65 games this season and won 40 (61.5%) of those contests.

The Brewers have a 40-25 record (winning 61.5% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Milwaukee.

The Brewers played three of their last 10 games as the moneyline favorite, and won all of them.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Milwaukee combined with its opponents to go over the total six times.

The Cubs have been victorious in 26, or 44.8%, of the 58 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Cubs have been victorious 22 times in 47 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Cubs have been underdogs just once and won that contest.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +4000 12th 2nd Win NL Central +325 - 2nd

