Top Player Prop Bets for Cubs vs. Brewers on August 30, 2023
Player prop betting options for Christian Yelich, Cody Bellinger and others are available in the Milwaukee Brewers-Chicago Cubs matchup at Wrigley Field on Wednesday, starting at 2:20 PM ET.
Cubs vs. Brewers Game Info
- When: Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET
- Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: MARQ
MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs
Cody Bellinger Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
Bellinger Stats
- Bellinger has 23 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs, 30 walks and 76 RBI (122 total hits). He's also stolen 18 bases.
- He's slashing .317/.363/.538 so far this year.
Bellinger Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Brewers
|Aug. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Aug. 28
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Pirates
|Aug. 27
|3-for-5
|2
|0
|5
|5
|1
|at Pirates
|Aug. 26
|2-for-5
|2
|0
|2
|2
|0
|at Pirates
|Aug. 25
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Nico Hoerner Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270)
Hoerner Stats
- Nico Hoerner has 24 doubles, four triples, nine home runs, 37 walks and 62 RBI (143 total hits). He has swiped 32 bases.
- He's slashed .280/.339/.395 on the year.
Hoerner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Brewers
|Aug. 29
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Aug. 28
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Pirates
|Aug. 27
|3-for-5
|3
|0
|0
|4
|1
|at Pirates
|Aug. 25
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Pirates
|Aug. 24
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers
Brandon Woodruff Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: -105)
Woodruff Stats
- The Brewers' Brandon Woodruff (3-1) will make his seventh start of the season.
- In six starts this season, he's earned a quality start in three of them.
- Woodruff will look to finish five or more innings for the seventh start in a row.
- He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in six chances this season.
Woodruff Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Padres
|Aug. 25
|6.0
|3
|1
|1
|11
|3
|at Rangers
|Aug. 18
|5.1
|3
|4
|4
|4
|2
|at White Sox
|Aug. 12
|6.1
|4
|2
|2
|5
|1
|vs. Pirates
|Aug. 6
|5.0
|4
|2
|2
|9
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Apr. 7
|5.1
|4
|0
|0
|4
|2
Christian Yelich Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Yelich Stats
- Yelich has 139 hits with 30 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs, 67 walks and 69 RBI. He's also stolen 27 bases.
- He's slashing .282/.371/.454 so far this year.
- Yelich hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .176 with a home run, five walks and an RBI.
Yelich Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Cubs
|Aug. 29
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Cubs
|Aug. 28
|2-for-5
|2
|1
|1
|5
|0
|vs. Padres
|Aug. 27
|0-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Padres
|Aug. 26
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Padres
|Aug. 25
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Carlos Santana Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Santana Stats
- Carlos Santana has 28 doubles, 18 home runs, 53 walks and 68 RBI (103 total hits). He has stolen six bases.
- He has a slash line of .231/.311/.415 so far this season.
- Santana enters this matchup looking to extend his eight-game hit streak. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .282 with three doubles, two home runs, six walks and eight RBI.
Santana Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Padres
|Aug. 27
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Padres
|Aug. 26
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Padres
|Aug. 25
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Twins
|Aug. 23
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Twins
|Aug. 22
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
