Player prop betting options for Christian Yelich, Cody Bellinger and others are available in the Milwaukee Brewers-Chicago Cubs matchup at Wrigley Field on Wednesday, starting at 2:20 PM ET.

Cubs vs. Brewers Game Info

When: Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MARQ

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Cody Bellinger Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Bellinger Stats

Bellinger has 23 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs, 30 walks and 76 RBI (122 total hits). He's also stolen 18 bases.

He's slashing .317/.363/.538 so far this year.

Bellinger Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Brewers Aug. 29 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Brewers Aug. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Pirates Aug. 27 3-for-5 2 0 5 5 1 at Pirates Aug. 26 2-for-5 2 0 2 2 0 at Pirates Aug. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Nico Hoerner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270)

Hoerner Stats

Nico Hoerner has 24 doubles, four triples, nine home runs, 37 walks and 62 RBI (143 total hits). He has swiped 32 bases.

He's slashed .280/.339/.395 on the year.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Brewers Aug. 29 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers Aug. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Pirates Aug. 27 3-for-5 3 0 0 4 1 at Pirates Aug. 25 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Pirates Aug. 24 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 0

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Brandon Woodruff Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Woodruff Stats

The Brewers' Brandon Woodruff (3-1) will make his seventh start of the season.

In six starts this season, he's earned a quality start in three of them.

Woodruff will look to finish five or more innings for the seventh start in a row.

He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in six chances this season.

Woodruff Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Padres Aug. 25 6.0 3 1 1 11 3 at Rangers Aug. 18 5.1 3 4 4 4 2 at White Sox Aug. 12 6.1 4 2 2 5 1 vs. Pirates Aug. 6 5.0 4 2 2 9 0 vs. Cardinals Apr. 7 5.1 4 0 0 4 2

Christian Yelich Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has 139 hits with 30 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs, 67 walks and 69 RBI. He's also stolen 27 bases.

He's slashing .282/.371/.454 so far this year.

Yelich hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .176 with a home run, five walks and an RBI.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cubs Aug. 29 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Cubs Aug. 28 2-for-5 2 1 1 5 0 vs. Padres Aug. 27 0-for-3 2 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres Aug. 26 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres Aug. 25 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Carlos Santana Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Santana Stats

Carlos Santana has 28 doubles, 18 home runs, 53 walks and 68 RBI (103 total hits). He has stolen six bases.

He has a slash line of .231/.311/.415 so far this season.

Santana enters this matchup looking to extend his eight-game hit streak. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .282 with three doubles, two home runs, six walks and eight RBI.

Santana Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Padres Aug. 27 1-for-3 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Padres Aug. 26 1-for-3 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Padres Aug. 25 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Twins Aug. 23 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Twins Aug. 22 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

