Elvis Andrus is available when the Chicago White Sox take on Kyle Gibson and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards Wednesday at 1:05 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since August 24, when he went 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI against the Athletics.

Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson

TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Elvis Andrus At The Plate

Andrus is hitting .239 with 15 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 22 walks.

Andrus has had a hit in 49 of 89 games this year (55.1%), including multiple hits 19 times (21.3%).

In 5.6% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 1.5% of his trips to the dish.

In 20 games this year (22.5%), Andrus has picked up an RBI, and in 12 of those games (13.5%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored at least once 24 times this year (27.0%), including seven games with multiple runs (7.9%).

Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 46 .257 AVG .223 .314 OBP .283 .340 SLG .350 8 XBH 13 2 HR 3 18 RBI 17 30/11 K/BB 27/11 5 SB 6

