Ian Happ -- with a slugging percentage of .550 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Brandon Woodruff on the hill, on August 30 at 2:20 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Brewers.

Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Brewers Starter: Brandon Woodruff

Brandon Woodruff TV Channel: MARQ

Discover More About This Game

Ian Happ At The Plate

Happ has 26 doubles, three triples, 16 home runs and 83 walks while batting .243.

He ranks 106th in batting average, 25th in on base percentage, and 96th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in baseball.

Happ is batting .350 with two homers during his last outings and is riding a seven-game hitting streak.

Happ has gotten a hit in 82 of 129 games this season (63.6%), including 27 multi-hit games (20.9%).

Looking at the 129 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 14 of them (10.9%), and in 2.9% of his trips to the plate.

In 39 games this year (30.2%), Happ has picked up an RBI, and in 18 of those games (14.0%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 41.1% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 13 games with multiple runs (10.1%).

Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 65 GP 64 .240 AVG .246 .349 OBP .371 .416 SLG .411 22 XBH 23 9 HR 7 37 RBI 26 69/39 K/BB 58/44 5 SB 6

Brewers Pitching Rankings