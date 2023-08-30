Jeimer Candelario -- .139 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Brandon Woodruff on the hill, on August 30 at 2:20 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Brewers.

Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Brandon Woodruff

Brandon Woodruff TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jeimer Candelario? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Jeimer Candelario At The Plate

Candelario is hitting .263 with 37 doubles, three triples, 19 home runs and 45 walks.

He ranks 61st in batting average, 39th in on base percentage, and 31st in slugging among the qualifying hitters in baseball.

Candelario has gotten a hit in 78 of 124 games this season (62.9%), including 30 multi-hit games (24.2%).

In 15.3% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.

In 33.1% of his games this year, Candelario has driven in at least one run. In 18 of those games (14.5%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

In 43.5% of his games this year (54 of 124), he has scored, and in 14 of those games (11.3%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 12 .357 AVG .217 .449 OBP .245 .571 SLG .413 6 XBH 5 1 HR 2 4 RBI 8 11/7 K/BB 11/2 2 SB 0

Brewers Pitching Rankings