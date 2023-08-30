Korey Lee vs. Orioles Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 4:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Korey Lee and the Chicago White Sox face the Baltimore Orioles (who will start Kyle Gibson) at 1:05 PM ET on Wednesday.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Orioles.
Korey Lee Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Discover More About This Game
Korey Lee At The Plate (2022)
- Lee hit .160 with two doubles and a walk.
- In two of 11 games last season, Lee got aboard via a hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- He did not homer last year in the 11 games he appeared in.
- Lee drove in a run in two of 11 games last year, with multiple RBIs once.
- He did not score in any of the 11 games he played in last season.
Korey Lee Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|4
|.071
|AVG
|.273
|.133
|OBP
|.273
|.143
|SLG
|.364
|1
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|3
|4/1
|K/BB
|5/0
|0
|SB
|0
Orioles Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff last season ranked 25th in MLB.
- The Orioles had the 17th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.97).
- Orioles pitchers combined to allow 171 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 14th in baseball.
- The Orioles are sending Gibson (13-7) to make his 28th start of the season. He is 13-7 with a 4.89 ERA and 135 strikeouts through 158 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Thursday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the righty threw eight innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 35-year-old ranks 48th in ERA (4.89), 44th in WHIP (1.320), and 43rd in K/9 (7.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
