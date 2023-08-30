The Chicago White Sox, including Lenyn Sosa (.313 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 109 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Kyle Gibson and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Wednesday at 1:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up three hits (going 3-for-3 with a home run and an RBI) against the Orioles.

Lenyn Sosa Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson

Kyle Gibson TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Explore More About This Game

Lenyn Sosa At The Plate

Sosa has three doubles, five home runs and a walk while batting .196.

Sosa has had a hit in 16 of 33 games this season (48.5%), including multiple hits four times (12.1%).

In five games this season, he has gone deep (15.2%, and 4.5% of his trips to the dish).

Sosa has driven home a run in eight games this year (24.2%), including more than one RBI in 9.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored in eight games this year (24.2%), but has had no multi-run games.

Lenyn Sosa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 16 .194 AVG .200 .194 OBP .217 .323 SLG .422 4 XBH 4 2 HR 3 4 RBI 8 16/0 K/BB 9/1 0 SB 0

Orioles Pitching Rankings