On Wednesday, Nico Hoerner (.244 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 95 points below season-long percentage) and the Chicago Cubs face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Woodruff. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Brewers.

Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Brewers Starter: Brandon Woodruff
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Nico Hoerner At The Plate

  • Hoerner leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.395) thanks to 37 extra-base hits.
  • Among qualified batters in MLB play, he ranks 23rd in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage, and 108th in slugging.
  • Hoerner has recorded a hit in 89 of 122 games this season (73.0%), including 41 multi-hit games (33.6%).
  • In 7.4% of his games this year, he has homered, and 1.6% of his trips to the plate.
  • Hoerner has picked up an RBI in 31.1% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 13.1% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in five contests.
  • He has scored in 56 games this year (45.9%), including 16 multi-run games (13.1%).

Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
64 GP 58
.297 AVG .261
.364 OBP .311
.421 SLG .367
19 XBH 18
6 HR 3
36 RBI 26
35/21 K/BB 39/16
18 SB 14

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The Brewers pitching staff ranks 14th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Brewers have a 3.98 team ERA that ranks 10th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Brewers pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs given up (168 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Woodruff (3-1 with a 2.65 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Brewers, his seventh of the season.
  • The righty last pitched on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, when he went six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
  • The 30-year-old has an ERA of 2.65, with 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opposing hitters have a .176 batting average against him.
