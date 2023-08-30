Wednesday's contest between the Baltimore Orioles (83-49) and the Chicago White Sox (52-81) at Oriole Park at Camden Yards has a projected final score of 5-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Orioles coming out on top. First pitch is at 1:05 PM on August 30.

The Orioles will give the nod to Kyle Gibson (13-7, 4.89 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 14 on the season, and the White Sox will turn to Dylan Cease (5-7, 4.87 ERA).

White Sox vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland How to Watch on TV: MASN2

White Sox vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Orioles 5, White Sox 4.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Orioles

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

White Sox Performance Insights

The White Sox have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 1-4 in those contests.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

The White Sox have covered the runline in the one of their previous 10 games that had a set spread.

The White Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 88 games this year and have walked away with the win 29 times (33%) in those games.

Chicago has a mark of 5-15 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +145 or worse on the moneyline.

The White Sox have an implied victory probability of 40.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Chicago scores the 25th-most runs in baseball (548 total, 4.1 per game).

The White Sox have pitched to a 4.88 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.

