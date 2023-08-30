Elvis Andrus and the Chicago White Sox take the field on Wednesday at Oriole Park at Camden Yards against Kyle Gibson, who will start for the Baltimore Orioles. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

White Sox vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox's 146 home runs rank 19th in Major League Baseball.

Chicago ranks 24th in the majors with a .389 team slugging percentage.

The White Sox rank 21st in MLB with a .240 team batting average.

Chicago has scored 548 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.

The White Sox are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking last with an OBP of .295.

The White Sox rank 20th in strikeouts per game (8.9) among MLB offenses.

Chicago strikes out 9.4 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, fifth-best in MLB.

Chicago has pitched to a 4.88 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.

White Sox pitchers have a 1.414 WHIP this season, 25th in the majors.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The White Sox will send Dylan Cease (5-7) to the mound for his 28th start this season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Friday, when he threw 4 1/3 innings against the Oakland Athletics, giving up eight earned runs while allowing nine hits.

He has 10 quality starts in 27 chances this season.

In 27 starts, Cease has pitched through or past the fifth inning 21 times. He has a season average of 5.3 frames per outing.

He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 27 chances this season.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 8/25/2023 Athletics L 12-4 Home Dylan Cease Zach Neal 8/26/2023 Athletics W 6-2 Home Touki Toussaint JP Sears 8/27/2023 Athletics W 6-1 Home Mike Clevinger Paul Blackburn 8/28/2023 Orioles L 9-0 Away Michael Kopech Grayson Rodriguez 8/29/2023 Orioles L 9-3 Away Jesse Scholtens Dean Kremer 8/30/2023 Orioles - Away Dylan Cease Kyle Gibson 9/1/2023 Tigers - Home Touki Toussaint Eduardo Rodríguez 9/2/2023 Tigers - Home Mike Clevinger Reese Olson 9/3/2023 Tigers - Home Michael Kopech Tarik Skubal 9/4/2023 Royals - Away Jesse Scholtens Cole Ragans 9/5/2023 Royals - Away Dylan Cease -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.