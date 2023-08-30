The Baltimore Orioles (83-49) have a 2-0 series lead, aiming to sweep the Chicago White Sox (52-81) on Wednesday at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, at 1:05 PM ET.

The probable pitchers are Kyle Gibson (13-7) for the Orioles and Dylan Cease (5-7) for the White Sox.

White Sox vs. Orioles Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Gibson - BAL (13-7, 4.89 ERA) vs Cease - CHW (5-7, 4.87 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dylan Cease

Cease makes the start for the White Sox, his 28th of the season. He is 5-7 with a 4.87 ERA and 169 strikeouts in 142 1/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last pitched on Friday against the Oakland Athletics, when he went 4 1/3 innings, allowing eight earned runs while giving up nine hits.

In 27 games this season, the 27-year-old has a 4.87 ERA and 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .253 to his opponents.

Cease has 10 quality starts this season.

Cease will look to secure his 22nd outing of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 5.3 innings per appearance.

He has had two appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

Dylan Cease vs. Orioles

He will match up with an Orioles squad that is hitting .255 as a unit (11th in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .425 (10th in the league) with 155 total home runs (17th in MLB play).

In six innings over one appearance against the Orioles this season, Cease has a 3 ERA and a 1.833 WHIP while his opponents are batting .250.

Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kyle Gibson

The Orioles will send Gibson (13-7) to the mound for his 28th start this season.

The right-hander's last start was on Thursday, when he tossed eight innings while giving up three earned runs on six hits in a matchup with the Toronto Blue Jays.

The 35-year-old has an ERA of 4.89, a 2.93 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.320 in 27 games this season.

In 27 starts this season, he's earned 14 quality starts.

Gibson has 10 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in 27 chances this season.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 35-year-old's 4.89 ERA ranks 48th, 1.320 WHIP ranks 44th, and 7.7 K/9 ranks 43rd.

Kyle Gibson vs. White Sox

The White Sox have scored 548 runs this season, which ranks 25th in MLB. They have 1087 hits, 20th in baseball, with 146 home runs (19th in the league).

The White Sox have gone 7-for-21 with two doubles, a home run and four RBI in 5 1/3 innings this season against the right-hander.

