White Sox vs. Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers Today - August 30
The Baltimore Orioles (83-49) have a 2-0 series lead, aiming to sweep the Chicago White Sox (52-81) on Wednesday at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, at 1:05 PM ET.
The probable pitchers are Kyle Gibson (13-7) for the Orioles and Dylan Cease (5-7) for the White Sox.
Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
White Sox vs. Orioles Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Time: 1:05 PM ET
- TV: MASN2
- Location: Baltimore, Maryland
- Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Probable Pitchers: Gibson - BAL (13-7, 4.89 ERA) vs Cease - CHW (5-7, 4.87 ERA)
Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!
Explore More About This Game
White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dylan Cease
- Cease makes the start for the White Sox, his 28th of the season. He is 5-7 with a 4.87 ERA and 169 strikeouts in 142 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Friday against the Oakland Athletics, when he went 4 1/3 innings, allowing eight earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- In 27 games this season, the 27-year-old has a 4.87 ERA and 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .253 to his opponents.
- Cease has 10 quality starts this season.
- Cease will look to secure his 22nd outing of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 5.3 innings per appearance.
- He has had two appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.
Dylan Cease vs. Orioles
- He will match up with an Orioles squad that is hitting .255 as a unit (11th in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .425 (10th in the league) with 155 total home runs (17th in MLB play).
- In six innings over one appearance against the Orioles this season, Cease has a 3 ERA and a 1.833 WHIP while his opponents are batting .250.
Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!
Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kyle Gibson
- The Orioles will send Gibson (13-7) to the mound for his 28th start this season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Thursday, when he tossed eight innings while giving up three earned runs on six hits in a matchup with the Toronto Blue Jays.
- The 35-year-old has an ERA of 4.89, a 2.93 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.320 in 27 games this season.
- In 27 starts this season, he's earned 14 quality starts.
- Gibson has 10 starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in 27 chances this season.
- Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 35-year-old's 4.89 ERA ranks 48th, 1.320 WHIP ranks 44th, and 7.7 K/9 ranks 43rd.
Kyle Gibson vs. White Sox
- The White Sox have scored 548 runs this season, which ranks 25th in MLB. They have 1087 hits, 20th in baseball, with 146 home runs (19th in the league).
- The White Sox have gone 7-for-21 with two doubles, a home run and four RBI in 5 1/3 innings this season against the right-hander.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.