Andrew Vaughn vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 1
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Andrew Vaughn (.342 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Eduardo Rodriguez and the Detroit Tigers at Guaranteed Rate Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
He racked up two extra-base hits in his most recent game (2-for-5 with a double, a home run and three RBI) against the Orioles.
Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Andrew Vaughn At The Plate
- Vaughn is hitting .257 with 25 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 31 walks.
- In 68.3% of his games this year (84 of 123), Vaughn has picked up at least one hit, and in 30 of those games (24.4%) he recorded at least two.
- In 17 games this year, he has gone deep (13.8%, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate).
- In 46 games this season (37.4%), Vaughn has picked up an RBI, and in 16 of those games (13%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 49 of 123 games this season, and more than once 5 times.
Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|61
|GP
|62
|.264
|AVG
|.250
|.329
|OBP
|.306
|.454
|SLG
|.407
|21
|XBH
|23
|11
|HR
|6
|34
|RBI
|35
|42/15
|K/BB
|61/16
|0
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
- The Tigers' 4.54 team ERA ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (161 total, 1.2 per game).
- Rodriguez (9-7) is trying for his 10th win when he gets the starting nod for the Tigers in his 21st start of the season. He has a 3.21 ERA in 117 2/3 innings pitched, with 116 strikeouts.
- The lefty's last appearance was on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.21, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 20 games this season. Opponents are hitting .228 against him.
