The Chicago White Sox, including Andrew Vaughn (.342 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Eduardo Rodriguez and the Detroit Tigers at Guaranteed Rate Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

He racked up two extra-base hits in his most recent game (2-for-5 with a double, a home run and three RBI) against the Orioles.

Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez

Eduardo Rodríguez TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew Vaughn? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Andrew Vaughn At The Plate

Vaughn is hitting .257 with 25 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 31 walks.

In 68.3% of his games this year (84 of 123), Vaughn has picked up at least one hit, and in 30 of those games (24.4%) he recorded at least two.

In 17 games this year, he has gone deep (13.8%, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate).

In 46 games this season (37.4%), Vaughn has picked up an RBI, and in 16 of those games (13%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 49 of 123 games this season, and more than once 5 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 61 GP 62 .264 AVG .250 .329 OBP .306 .454 SLG .407 21 XBH 23 11 HR 6 34 RBI 35 42/15 K/BB 61/16 0 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings