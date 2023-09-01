The Chicago Bears at the moment have +6000 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Bears Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC North: +450

+450 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6000

Chicago Betting Insights

Chicago won five games against the spread last season, failing to cover or pushing 11 times.

A total of 10 Bears games last season hit the over.

Chicago ranked fifth-worst in total offense (307.8 yards per game) and fourth-worst in total defense (375.9 yards per game allowed) last season.

Last season the Bears won only twice at home and once on the road.

Chicago won every game when favored (1-0), but only two as an underdog (2-13).

The Bears were winless in the NFC North (0-6) and were 1-11 in the NFC as a whole.

Bears Impact Players

In 15 games last year, Justin Fields threw for 2,242 yards (149.5 per game), with 17 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 60.4%.

Fields also ran for 1,143 yards and eight TDs.

D.J. Moore had 63 catches for 888 yards (52.2 per game) and seven touchdowns in 17 games with the Panthers.

In 16 games with the Panthers a season ago, D'Onta Foreman ran for 914 yards (57.1 per game) and five TDs.

In 13 games, Khalil Herbert ran for 731 yards (56.2 per game) and four TDs.

T.J. Edwards totaled 159 tackles, 10.0 TFL, two sacks, and seven passes defended in 17 games last year with the Eagles.

Bears Player Futures

2023-24 Bears NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Packers - +6600 2 September 17 @ Buccaneers - +10000 3 September 24 @ Chiefs - +600 4 October 1 Broncos - +4500 5 October 5 @ Commanders - +8000 6 October 15 Vikings - +4000 7 October 22 Raiders - +8000 8 October 29 @ Chargers - +2500 9 November 5 @ Saints - +4000 10 November 9 Panthers - +8000 11 November 19 @ Lions - +2200 12 November 27 @ Vikings - +4000 BYE - - - - 14 December 10 Lions - +2200 15 December 17 @ Browns - +3500 16 December 24 Cardinals - +40000 17 December 31 Falcons - +8000 18 January 7 @ Packers - +6600

