Christopher Morel -- with an on-base percentage of .182 in his past 10 games, 130 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Graham Ashcraft on the mound, on September 1 at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Brewers.

Christopher Morel Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Discover More About This Game

Christopher Morel At The Plate

  • Morel is hitting .246 with 14 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 28 walks.
  • Morel has picked up a hit in 51 of 85 games this season, with multiple hits 17 times.
  • In 22.4% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 5.6% of his trips to the plate.
  • Morel has picked up an RBI in 42.4% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 17.6% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in eight contests.
  • He has scored in 40 of 85 games this year, and more than once 8 times.

Other Cubs Players vs the Reds

Christopher Morel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
44 GP 41
.245 AVG .247
.292 OBP .331
.471 SLG .500
16 XBH 18
9 HR 10
36 RBI 23
60/11 K/BB 53/17
3 SB 1

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Reds pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB.
  • The Reds have the 24th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.70).
  • Reds pitchers combine to give up 184 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in the league).
  • Ashcraft gets the start for the Reds, his 26th of the season. He is 7-8 with a 4.73 ERA and 105 strikeouts in 140 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's most recent time out came on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he went 6 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing seven hits.
  • The 25-year-old ranks 44th in ERA (4.73), 46th in WHIP (1.372), and 47th in K/9 (6.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
