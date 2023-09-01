How to Watch the Cubs vs. Reds Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 1
Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs will try to get to Lyon Richardson when he takes the mound for the Cincinnati Reds on Friday at 6:40 PM ET, in the second game of a four-game series at Great American Ball Park.
Cubs vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cubs are 14th in MLB action with 161 home runs. They average 1.2 per game.
- Chicago's .416 slugging percentage ranks 14th in baseball.
- The Cubs have the 13th-ranked batting average in the majors (.253).
- Chicago scores the sixth-most runs in baseball (674 total, five per game).
- The Cubs' .329 on-base percentage is seventh-best in MLB.
- The Cubs strike out 8.8 times per game, the No. 19 average in baseball.
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Chicago's pitching staff ranks 20th in the majors.
- Chicago has a 4.15 team ERA that ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cubs average baseball's 14th-ranked WHIP (1.274).
Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher
- Jose Cuas (3-0) pitches for the Cubs to make his second start this season.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Tuesday, when he threw two scoreless innings against the Milwaukee Brewers without surrendering a hit.
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cubs Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/27/2023
|Pirates
|W 10-1
|Away
|Javier Assad
|Bailey Falter
|8/28/2023
|Brewers
|L 6-2
|Home
|Jameson Taillon
|Wade Miley
|8/29/2023
|Brewers
|W 1-0
|Home
|Justin Steele
|Corbin Burnes
|8/30/2023
|Brewers
|W 3-2
|Home
|Kyle Hendricks
|Brandon Woodruff
|9/1/2023
|Reds
|W 6-2
|Away
|Jordan Wicks
|Graham Ashcraft
|9/1/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Jose Cuas
|Lyon Richardson
|9/2/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Javier Assad
|Andrew Abbott
|9/3/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Jameson Taillon
|Brandon Williamson
|9/4/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Justin Steele
|Logan Webb
|9/5/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Kyle Hendricks
|-
|9/6/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|-
|-
