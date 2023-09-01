Eloy Jiménez vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 1
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Eloy Jimenez (.375 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 52 points above season-long percentage) and the Chicago White Sox play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Eduardo Rodriguez. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
He strung together four hits (going 4-for-5 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Orioles.
Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Discover More About This Game
Eloy Jiménez At The Plate
- Jimenez is batting .277 with 16 doubles, 15 home runs and 25 walks.
- Jimenez has reached base via a hit in 68 games this season (of 94 played), and had multiple hits in 23 of those games.
- In 16.0% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Jimenez has driven in a run in 37 games this year (39.4%), including 13 games with more than one RBI (13.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 37 of 94 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|44
|.293
|AVG
|.259
|.340
|OBP
|.303
|.440
|SLG
|.458
|14
|XBH
|17
|7
|HR
|8
|29
|RBI
|24
|40/14
|K/BB
|38/11
|0
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff ranks 20th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers' 4.54 team ERA ranks 21st among all league pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs surrendered (161 total, 1.2 per game).
- Rodriguez (9-7 with a 3.21 ERA and 116 strikeouts in 117 2/3 innings pitched) goes for his 10th win when he makes the start for the Tigers, his 21st of the season.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the left-hander tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Houston Astros, allowing four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In 20 games this season, the 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.21, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .228 against him.
